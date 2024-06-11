"Remorseless" LA socialite sentenced to 15 years for mowing down two boys in crosswalk

Rebecca Grossman, a wealthy Los Angeles socialite who plowed her SUV into a crosswalk, killed two young boys, and fled the scene, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

From The LA Times:

Grossman was driving behind Scott Erickson, a former Dodgers player, who earlier in the day had been drinking cocktails with her at a nearby restaurant. She was driving as fast as 81 mph and traveled another half-mile after slamming into the children, according to evidence presented at trial.

Grossman, 60, pleaded for leniency, urging the judge to "consider her suffering" before delivering the sentence. The judge didn't buy it:

Prosecutors Gould, Habib Balian and Jamie Castro wrote to the judge last week that Grossman showed no remorse: "The defendant's actions from September 29, 2020, through today show a complete lack of remorse and narcissistic superiority that leads to only one conclusion, that she is not deserving of any leniency."

