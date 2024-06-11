These bass-thumping JBL wireless headphones are over $20 off their normal price

TL;DR: Learn why these JBL Tune 510BT headphones are a must-have sound accessory this summer. You can snag an open-box pair in mint condition for just $24.99 down from $49!

What's so special about JBL Tune 510BT headphones?

These wireless headphones boast a deep, powerful bass, complete with balanced sound, allowing you to truly get lost in the hip-hop, EDM, and classic rock you're bobbing your head to these days.

Why are these wireless headphones better than earbuds?

Whether you're a die-hard "Swiftie" or a self-proclaimed rock expert, there's no denying the power a good pair of headphones can have on your mood, as they allow you to truly get lost in the music. Earbuds can be uncomfortable for some people, can get lost more easily, and sometimes sacrifice sound quality for size. Having over-ear headphones can feel more immersive, and more comfy!

What are "open-box" headphones?

They come in an "open box," which simply means they're considered excess inventory, or they've been returned, and may show signs of handling on their packaging, never affecting the quality of the headphones themselves.

Can you go hands-free with these JBL headphones?

The JBL Tune headphones can be paired to your favorite devices, thanks to Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming—no annoying cords necessary. You can even pair the headphones with Siri or Hey Google and use nothing but voice commands.

Are these headphones bulky to carry around?

Unlike many other headphones out there, the JBL Tune headphones are designed to be taken with you on the go and can easily fold down to fit in your purse, backpack, or whatever else.

Can these headphones last all day on a single charge?

One full charge with its Type-C USB cable can give you up to 40 hours of listening time. And if you need a quick boost, just five minutes plugged in can give you up to two full hours of music time.

Get the JBL Tune 510BT wireless on-ear headphones for their open-box price of just $24.99!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

