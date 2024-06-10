Spend only $40 on software to up your coding game

TL;DR: Level up your development skills with Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows, and it's price-dropped for just $39.97 (reg. $499) until June 10.

The world of development and coding are constantly evolving, and you don't want to get left behind. Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows has an advanced suite of tools and built-in integrations to take your coding skills to the next level. Learn to tackle challenging development workflows, write higher-quality code, and take on more complex projects. Through June 10, you can get it on sale for just $39.97.

This innovative 64-bit IDE software will help you build responsive Web UIs in C# with Blazor, while also teaching you to build, debug, and test .NET and C++ apps in Linux. Learn to build across multiple languages and platforms and make your resume stand out. Become proficient in edit running ASP.NET pages in the web designer view for a more intuitive and visual approach. This allows you to experience how the page will look and function as you design it.

Once you start to fully understand the context of your code, variable names, functions, and the type of code you're writing, you'll be able to complete tasks faster and without error. Check out the Live Share real-time collaboration sessions feature and have fun co-creating with your colleagues. Increase productivity and create game-changing apps as a team!

Rated 4.6 out of 5 stars, one verified reviewer said, "Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 is a highly regarded integrated development environment (IDE) that offers a robust platform for diverse application development. It supports various programming languages, features a powerful code editor with IntelliSense, and provides advanced debugging tools.

Get Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows for only $39.97 (reg. $499) until June 10th at 11:59 PM Pacific.

