Busy schedule? Babbel helps you learn a new language in just 15 minutes a day

TL;DR: Learn how Babbel can help you speak a new language with confidence in just 10 to 15 minutes a day! Get lessons for life for just $149.97 through June 17.

What is Babbel?

Babbel is a language-learning app designed to help you speak a new language with confidence in short, effective lessons you can take at any time.

Aside from preparing for a trip abroad, why would someone use Babbel?

Of course, Babbel is ideal for learning a new language ahead of a trip to a new country, but there are lots of ways Babbel can enhance your life. Many jobs value employees who can speak more than one language, and speaking in a different tongue can also help you communicate with others in professional settings, emergency situations, and more.

What languages does Babbel offer its users?

With a lifetime subscription, users will have access to 14 different languages they can tackle one at a time, including Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, Polish, Indonesian, Italian, English, Swedish, Russian, Dutch, Turkish, Danish, and Norwegian.

How does Babbel work?

Babbel offers digestible 10- to 15-minute lessons that anyone can fit into their schedule. With a conversational focus, these lessons and games are designed to help give users context as they learn, unlike many other language-learning apps that just spit out vocabulary.

Can Babbel replace an expensive tutor?

Babbel takes a personalized approach to its learning content, offering users—whether they're beginners, intermediate, or experienced—personalized review sessions that help them focus on weak spots and improve. The app also boasts speech-recognition technology designed to help users pronounce words like a native speaker, so it's just like having a personal tutor, except it's cheaper and you can take lessons literally whenever you want.

Do you need internet access to use Babbel?

While this app offers over 10,000 hours of top-notch language-learning content, many of its lessons are downloadable, allowing you to get your practice in even when you don't have internet access. You can use it on an iPhone, Android, Mac, or PC.

How much does Babbel cost?

Normally, a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning costs $599 — but through June 17, you can score lifetime access to the #1 best-selling app for just $149.97!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.