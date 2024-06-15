5 tips that can help save you money on your next vacay

TL;DR: Checkout these helpful tips for keeping your wallet happy while planning your next getaway!

Sometimes affordable travel can seem like a fantasy, but with meticulous planning and some very helpful tools, travel can definitely be affordable, fun, and convenient. It's always best to start by setting a budget and researching potential destinations. You could end up saving hundreds of dollars with these relatively small changes!

1. Embrace budget-friendly accommodation

Accommodation costs are usually ones that quickly add up, but there are several strategies to keep them in check. Instead of splurging on expensive hotels, consider alternatives such as hostels, vacation rentals, or homestays. Many different websites offer a wide range of budget-friendly options that can provide a more authentic travel experience.

Another great way to save on accommodation is by house swapping. There are platforms that allow you to stay in someone else's home while they stay in yours. This not only saves money but also provides a home-like environment that is much cozier than a hotel.

If you're traveling solo or with a small group, consider staying in a hostel. Many hostels offer private rooms at a fraction of the cost of a hotel, along with the added benefit of communal spaces where you can meet fellow travelers. Additionally, some credit cards offer points or cashback on travel-related purchases, so using the right card can help offset some of your accommodation costs.

2. Check out Matt's Flights Premium: Your ticket to unbeatable airfare deals

Services like Matt's Flights are super helpful in saving you money while also making the entire travel process more convenient and less stressful. Matt's basically your personal aviation assistant, tirelessly scouring airlines for mistake fares and insane discounts. When he finds that killer flight deal, he shoots it straight to your inbox…and all you have to do is click on it. It's like having your own budget airline insider.

Need advice? Got questions? Matt's got your back around the clock. His 1-on-1 flight and travel planning support will steer you through any uncertainties and score you the best tickets out there. Premium members snag 5x more deals than freeloaders. More choices, better chances to catch that dream flight.

Got a destination in mind? Matt will hunt down the best airfare tailored just for you. Submit as many custom search requests as you want—this plan is all about you.

Travel smart, travel often, and never pay full price again. Secure a lifetime subscription to Matt's Flights Premium for only $79.97 (Reg. $1,800) through June 17, and watch the way you approach travel change forever.

3. Maximize savings on food and activities

Food and activities can be significant expenses while traveling, but with a few smart strategies, you can keep these costs under control. Start by eating like a local. Street food, local markets, and small eateries often provide delicious meals at a fraction of the cost of tourist restaurants. Not only will you save money, but you'll also get a more authentic taste of the local cuisine.

Consider cooking some of your meals if you're staying in a place with a kitchen. Shopping at local grocery stores and preparing your own food can be a fun and economical way to experience a new culture.

For activities, look for free or low-cost options. For example, many cities offer free walking tours, museums with free admission days, and beautiful parks or nature reserves to explore.

Researching and booking activities in advance can also lead to savings. Additionally, tourist cards or passes can provide significant discounts on attractions, public transportation, and dining. You can still dine out at a fancy restaurant here and there, but your main food sources can be on the cheaper side.

4. Pack smarter

Packing wisely can save you money and hassle. Avoid excess baggage fees by packing light and adhering to airline baggage policies. Invest in a good carry-on suitcase and pack only the essentials. Not only will this save you money, but it will also make your travel experience easier and far less stressful.

Having fewer clothing options may seem annoying at first, but if you're a natural over-packer, you'll quickly find it can make it easier to choose what to wear. No more stressing and wasting time on putting together that "perfect" outfit, and instead, packing a specific outfit for each day of your trip. That way you'll still feel stylish without having to pack excess tops and bottoms that you'll end up not even wearing.

5. Make strategic transportation choices

For transportation, consider public transit or walking instead of taxis and rideshares. Many cities have excellent public transportation systems that are much cheaper than cabs. Renting a bike is another cost-effective and enjoyable way to explore a new place. Walking or biking will also allow you to see your travel destination in a much more intimate manner. You'll have more opportunity to explore the nooks and crannies and find hidden gems!

If you need to rent a car, book in advance and compare prices from different rental companies by using apps and websites that compare transportation options and provide the best deals. Also, consider car-sharing services, which often offer cheaper rates than traditional rental companies.

By following these tips—including the benefits of Matt's Flights Premium Plan—you could potentially save a significant amount of money on your next vacation, allowing you to travel more often and experience more of the world without breaking the bank!

