Listen to folk punk from hobo heaven

You don't have to ride the rails, rock a septum piercing and have the voice of an angel to make the best folk punk music in the whole dang world, but it certainly helps.

This first Holy Locust track was shot, fittingly, inside a converted bus.

The band's members and sound hail from all over, a little Appalachian, a little Irish, one part screaming over the locomotive and one part harmonizing at the hoedown.

2023's Beneath the Turning Wheel lingers longer in melancholy but still gets the pit started.

Catch them in their natural habitat this summer, on the road all over Europe now till June 30th.

The most up-to-date times and locations are available on Instagram