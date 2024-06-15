Slow Roads is a relaxing, infinite driving simulation.

What I like about Slow Roads is that you can choose whether to watch the car drive automatically, or you can control it yourself. There isn't any point to this simulation besides to drive around aimlessly, which makes it fun, but not addicting or overstimulating.

Slow Roads is useful as a temporary moving computer background, or a fun game to fiddle around with if you need to do something mindless for a bit.

You can choose the season, weather, and various car controls. You can also choose your type of vehicle and venture off-road if you want to. When I drove into a lake, the car kept driving underwater like a submarine. I had fun playing with this for a good 10 minutes, which is what I need to reset my brain in the middle of a busy workday.

