Watch the summer solstice activate an art installation in Davis, CA

You can watch the summer solstice activate an art installation called Same Sun in Davis, CA.

Every year during the summer solstice, which takes place on June 21st, shadow letters appear on an outdoor art installation/painting to form the words "Sol Omnibus Lucet," which is Latin for "the sun shines upon us all."

From Atlas Obscura:

"SAME SUN IS A 14,000-SQUARE-FOOT abstract painting and shadow-casting sculpture installation. Three metal sculptures containing letters are installed along the top of the tank, casting shadows onto the painting below."

This art piece was created by Sofia Lacin and Hennessy Christophel of Studio Tutto. If you're near Davis, CA, this seems like a fun way to celebrate the summer solstice and spend some time outside.

See Also: Summer Solstice at Stonehenge