Funny animated video shows a cartoon Bob Ross make a mistake and lose his cool

In this surreal and funny animated video, an uncanny-looking Bob Ross makes a little mistake on the landscape painting he's working on and loses his cool. When he realizes what he's done, he's not a happy camper.

He reacts to this catastrophe the way any true artist would, and blows his top (literally). The bizarre animation style in this video makes it entertaining in a bad LSD trip simulation kind of way.

Thanks for this weird video recommendation, YouTube!

