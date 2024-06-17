These earbuds won't fall out during your lifts, now less than $40!

TL;DR: Tired of your earbuds popping out during outdoor runs or while lifting at the gym? The TREBLAB X3 Pro earbuds won't do that and offer punchy audio for only $39.99 (reg. $99.97).

Aside from forgetting your water bottle or pre-workout protein bar, the next worst thing to happen while you're hitting the running trails or crunching gym iron is to have your earbuds fall off!

No one wants to hear the weird groans and gym white noise while pumping up their muscles, so we've got a pair of earbuds that'll fit the bill, never falling off, and then some. Meet the TREBLAB X3 Pro, wireless earbuds that loop around your ear for extra security while you're doing burpees. Now, they're on sale for less than $40.

Blast The Rolling Stones, Megan Thee Stallion, or Kendrick Lamar during your evening (or morning) lift sessions and enjoy the TREBLAb's up to 9 hours of battery life, clear highs and rich bass, and 14.2mm dynamic drivers.

Worried about these earbuds getting damaged from your daily sweat? Don't worry — they have an IPX5 water-resistance rating that help them endure sweat and withstand inclement weather, like rain, when you're running or hiking outdoors!

If your phone's battery is absolutely struggling (we hate seeing it hit 20%), the good news is that the TREBLAB's case doubles as a Type-C power bank that can juice up your phone up to five times. Oh, and we can't forget to mention that their case offers 15 full power-ups for your earbuds.

Work, unfortunately, sometimes gets in the way of our workouts, so if you need to take a call while you're out, these wireless earbuds have noise-canceling, so you can truly focus on what your boss is saying. You can also easily adjust the volume with their on-ear controls, and the four built-in mics ensure you sound extra clear.

Don't forget to pack your gym bag with the TREBLAB X3 Pro True Wireless Earbuds, now on sale for $39.99 for a limited time!

