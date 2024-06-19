Bible brigade marches into Louisiana classrooms by forcing Ten Commandments into classrooms

Remember when conservatives pretended to support "parental rights" in education? Apparently, those rights only extend to whitewashing history and banning books. Now, thanks to the fine, freedom-loving folks in Louisiana, every classroom just became a mandatory Bible School.



Governor Jeff Landry signed a bill requiring a framed copy of the Ten Commandments in every public school classroom. Notably absent from classrooms are the Constitution and Bill of Rights that require the separation of church and state. They probably shredded them and put the scraps in school lavatories.



U.S. News and World Report has rated Louisiana's public education system at the rock bottom of its ranking list, placing it 47th among all 50 states. I'm sure Governor Landry's plan to force eight-year-olds to stare at "Thou Shalt Not Covet Thy Neighbor's Wife" while trying to learn arithmetic will help.



Proponents of the law, like State Representative Dodie Horton, claim it's not about religion, but about providing "a moral code we all should live by."

The next time you are tempted to carve a golden calf in your garage, stop and ask yourself, "What Would Dodie Do?"

