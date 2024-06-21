Amazon driver sees co-worker fighting off would-be carjacker and steps in to help (video)

An Amazon driver was doing the rounds in Queens, New York when he witnessed a gentleman trying to carjack his co-worker's van. But with his help, the carjacker didn't get too far.

Before the Amazon driver stepped in, the carjacker had yanked a 23-year-old female Amazon driver out of her van and punched her several times, according to police via New York Post.

That's when the fellow Amazon driver got involved, joining the woman in her fight to fend off the man, some of which was captured on video (see below, posted by DiplomaticEcoStrategist).

At one point, the would-be carjacker managed to get behind the wheel. But the brave drivers kept on screaming and grabbing at the guy — to the sound of car horns passing by — until help arrived. Police ended up arresting 29-year-old Kevon Wilson, charging him with robbery and assault.

As for the drivers, they deserve a raise!

