This Microsoft Surface 3 laptop has touchscreen abilities and is 20% off!

TL;DR: Want a laptop upgrade? This pre-loved Microsoft Surface 3 laptop has touchscreen abilities, a 13-inch display, and more for 20% off!

If you're looking for a new laptop but haven't checked the prices of brand-new ones, we've got some upsetting news to share: retail options start at $1000 for the most basic device (cue our hearts shattering). Luckily, you can save a buck (more like a few hundred!) if you choose to shop refurbished.

For PC lovers, this 2019 Microsoft Surface 3 laptop is available at a fraction of the price of brand-new models, now only $331.99 (reg. $419). It comes with some pretty high-tech features, too, like touchscreen abilities, Windows 10 Pro pre-installed, and so much more!

Perfect for anyone who wants a powerful device for work or school, the Surface 3 comes with Intel Core i5 and 8GB of RAM to keep all your research pages, spreadsheets, slide decks, apps, etc., open. Plus, there's 256GB of onboard storage, so you can save and find all your files, photos of your dog, and videos of your dad dancing locally.

Got a few Zoom meetings to join? This laptop has a 720p webcam so you look your very best on every call, whether it's with your work crush or your group project members, and there's Bluetooth 5.0 so you can connect your earbuds and jam out while you type away.

Windows 10 Pro is also pre-installed so that you can smoothly run Zoom, Spotify, and the other essential apps for your day-to-day.

For anyone who loves their phone's touchscreen ability, this Surface 3 comes with just that. Its 13.5-inch LED display can be navigated with a mouse or your fingertips, making it perfect for artists and designers!

This laptop boasts an impressive 11 hours of battery life once it's slept long enough (aka fully charged), and it weighs under three pounds, making it easy to travel with it.

What makes this Microsoft laptop really shine is the discount you're getting on it. It's Grade "B" refurbished, meaning it might have some light to normal wear from its previous owner, but a few scratches are a small price to pay for the savings you'll get.

Don't buy full price when this refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 Laptop is now on sale for just $331.99!

StackSocial prices subject to change.



See other items in the shop.