The Eggcorn Database [via] collects and defines words misheard, mistaken or misspelled as other words—like "Eggcorns" and "acorns"—including etymologies and notable examples. It's an Oxfit dictionary for those eye-twitching moments from internet comments and social media postings.

[for] example replacing "Alzheimer's disease" with "old-timers' disease",[2] or William Shakespeare's "to the manner born" with "to the manor born". … Eggcorns arise when people attempt to use analogy and logic to make sense of an expression – often a stock one – that includes a term which is not meaningful to them. For example, the stock expression "in one fell swoop" might be replaced by "in one foul swoop", the infrequently-used adjective "fell" (for "fierce", "cruel", or "terrible") being replaced with the more common word "foul" in order to convey the cruel/underhand meaning of the phrase as the speaker understands it.

Here's the full list.

Though not the most common or famous egghorn, "to the manor born" is surely the most memetically successful in obliterating the phase it drived from.