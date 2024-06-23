Ever wondered how a sinkhole works? This video explains it with a simple animation.

A sinkhole forms when a large piece of ground collapses in on itself, seemingly out of the blue.

Sinkholes begin forming underground, and this is why they happen so unexpectedly. Water underground will start eating away at the rocks underneath a spot on the ground, causing a hollow gap in between the surface and the solid ground below it.

When the top layer of ground becomes too weak, it can cave in on itself, causing a sinkhole. Be extra cautious of sinkholes if you live in an area where it snows or rains often!

