Bruce Bickford's early line animations are a dreamy escape

Bickford, known for his incredible stop motion animations, created animation experiments early in his career. They are completely mesmerizing, and I love that they don't have a plot. Instead, they take your mind on a surreal trip through color and movement. I could watch hours worth of this!

From YouTube:

"This is a short sample of Bruce Bickford's early attempts at two dimensional (line) animation. Bickford, who is best known for his collaborations with Frank Zappa in the 1970s, is an international cult figure who has influenced generations of animators while somehow eluding mainstream notoriety. "

