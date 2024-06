This unexpected friendship between a wild crow and a baby is too precious.

Russel the crow stops at the window of this home daily to see his little human friend, Otto. The way that Russell patiently waits for Otto to come to the window is unbelievably sweet .

Russel only lets Otto pet him, and loves to hop alongside Otto as he rides his tricycle. Their bond is like something from a storybook.

