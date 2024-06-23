Watch a honey bee's venom sac pump venom after detatching

Watch a honey bee's venom sac continue to pump venom after detaching from the bee.

In this video, the sac pulsates while it's lodged into someone's finger for a few seconds as if it has a mind of its own. A sting in the finger like this one looks pretty unpleasant. I'd have wanted it out immediately.

From Youtube: "When a bee stings, the part of the bee's body containing the stinger and venom sac tears off and remains. The venom sac continues to pump venom."

