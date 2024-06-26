Biden pardons 2000 servicemen convicted of gay sex crimes under old military law

Gay people can openly serve in the U.S. military, but until they could many were convicted of crimes related to their sexuality: some 2000 people were charged with" sodomy" and "attempted sodomy" in the military from 1951 to 2013. Today president Biden pardoned all of them.

"Today, I am righting an historic wrong by using my clemency authority to pardon many former service members who were convicted simply for being themselves," President Joe Biden said in a statement. "Our Nation's service members stand on the frontlines of freedom, and risk their lives in order to defend our country. Despite their courage and great sacrifice, thousands of LGBTQI+ service members were forced out of the military because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. Some of these patriotic Americans were subject to court-martial, and have carried the burden of this great injustice for decades."

Some 2,000 people convicted under the law had military benefits withheld, but the pardon would allow them to apply to have them reinstated.

Those pardoned will now also be able to apply to the board of corrections for their military branch to have their discharge status corrected.