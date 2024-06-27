Keep your cat happy with the Cheerble Ball, a $20 interactive toy!

TL;DR: Is your cat tired of the same old scratch posts and squeaky toys? Upgrade their playtime with this interactive cat toy, the Cheerble Ball, which is now on sale for $19.97 until July 21!

Contrary to popular belief, cats aren't lazy — they're just bored. It's not your fault at all (you're a great cat parent!), but they were made to be hunters, and the dust bunnies gathering in your home are pretty hard to swat at.

Want to upgrade your kitty's playtime so they're active and entertained even when you're not home? The Cheerble Ball, a Kickstarter-funded interactive toy designed to stimulate your cat's senses, is now on sale for only $19.97 (reg. $26) through July 21!

All your cat needs to do is boop it with its nose or paw to get the Cheerble rolling (literally!) — no apps or controls needed. Once it's activated, it'll keep rolling to keep your kitty active and out of their cat trees. Your fur baby will be frolicking, leaping, and chasing to keep up with this toy, just like they were meant to.

Depending on their temperament or personality, you can customize your pet's playtime with the Cheerble's three modes: normal, gentle, or active, so cats old and young can have some fun.

For those worried about bumps and bonks, the Cheerble's automatic obstacle avoidance system navigates the ball away from anything large that you would rather not see Sprinkles or Mr. Snuffles collide into. Plus, this cat toy is designed to stimulate your pet's paws and senses and is constructed with a synthetic fiber cover and LED lights!

When Fluffy is all worn out, the intelligent companion mode option ensures that the Cheerble Ball doesn't roll away never to be seen again like all of those other toys you can't find. Your kitty can even use this mode to have the ball join it for afternoon cat naps or recharge the Cheerble as your cat dozes off.

Don't believe us? Other cat mamas and papas love this toy. One parent wrote, "My cats have been going CRAZY over the Cheerble! I haven't seen a toy keep their attention like this has. I think anyone who has a cat needs one of these. [We're a] 2 cat household, and they love that the ball plays with them.

Boost your kitty's playtime with the Cheerble Ball, now just $19.97 until July 21 at 11:59 PM Pacific!

StackSocial prices subject to change.



