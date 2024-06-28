Explore the world with this portable handheld pocket LCD microscope, now $70

TL;DR: Explore nature in a new light with this pocket-sized LCD microscope, now price-dropped to only $69.97 (reg. $100) during our limited-time Deal Days savings event!

If you have a passion for exploration and outdoor discoveries (Lewis and Clark, much?), this portable microscope is a must-have for your adventure toolkit.

This handheld and compact LCD microscope is easy on your eyes and lets you see tiny things more clearly. During Boing Boing's version of Prime Day, known as Deal Days, this gadget is on sale for less than $70 through July 15!

Its 4-inch screen has 80x more magnification than other microscopes and eight adjustable LED lights for a close, well-lit view of plants, insects, and other wildlife. Want to capture a stunning image of a caterpillar or a detailed shot of a flower? Use this portable microscope's microSD card support and 2MP and 1080FHD picture quality to get and save crisp, vibrant snaps of nature's best.

To access your stunning nature photos, connect this AD203 microscope to your computer via USB and download the Amcap software for Windows or the WebCam Monitor program for Mac.

These programs make it easy to share your discoveries with friends and family. You can also upload them to your socials and share them with the world. You might just get a call from National Geographic!

This nifty microscope is super lightweight, weighing just 220g, making it perfect for anyone who's on the move or needs to fly with this gadget. It also comes with a wrist strap to ensure you don't misplace it and a carrying bag to keep it safe ahead (or after) your bug-hunt expedition.

Need to recharge after a long day of hiking or exploration? This portable microscope's built-in 2,000mAh rechargeable battery is especially convenient for quick charging when you're on the go or pressed for time..

Nature lovers adore this microscope's camera and magnification abilities, with one verified user writing, "This microscope is easy to use, compact (doesn't take up a lot of storage space), and it's perfect for a child to learn and explore. You're not going to get professional-level magnification, but it's quite good for the price. Makes a great gift."

Don't wait too long to grab this Deal Days offer! This portable LCD Microscope with a 4-inch screen is now on sale for just $69.97 until July 15 at 11:59 PM Pacific.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.