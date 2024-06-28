Travel back to the golden age of gaming with the Atari Game Station Pro, now $49.99!

TL;DR: Relive your childhood gaming days with this officially licensed and retro-inspired Atari game console, now on sale for less than $50!

Whether you're in the new generation of gamers or a bit of an older gamer (you're a millennial, you're not that old!), there's something to be said about the consoles that paved the way for the ones we love now. PlayStation and Xbox owe their existence to their grandfather — the original Atari!

Although the last Atari was introduced in the early 1990s, gamers of all ages can now channel the generation-defining console with the My Arcade Atari Game Station Pro, a retro-inspired model available for only $49.99 (reg. $99.99).

This throwback to Atari's classic consoles takes the best of the Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, and Arcade, blending them together with a little 21st-century magic. The My Arcade comes pre-installed with over 200 officially licensed Atari titles, so you can start gaming away immediately.

Titles include Asteroids®, Centipede®, PONG®, Breakout®, Missile Command®, Warlords, and other blockbuster titles. Bonus games are also preloaded onto the console!

Connect this Atari game station to your TV via HDMI to enjoy your games on the big screen and navigate quests and other adventures with the two included 2.4Gz wireless joysticks, which are designed with built-in paddles for Breakout®, Warlords®, and more.

Want to really upgrade your gaming? Turn off the lights in the living room or your bedroom and switch on the RGB LED lights on the My Arcade to turn up the excitement. And if you need to pause your game for a quick bathroom break (or to experience life IRL!), you can easily save your gaming progress to return to.

Oh, we also can't forget to mention that this Atari game station is a new, open-box model, meaning it's essentially in new condition aside from potential customer contact. Since it's labeled as such, you're able to get a 50% discount.

Atari fans love this console, and one 5-star reviewer wrote, "It was fun playing games from 'back in the day,' although I was sad to discover that I was very bad at playing 'Asteroids' and similar…It's been a long time since I was relatively adept at such games! It was easy to set up the console on our TV HDMI."

Indulge in the golden age of gaming when you grab this new, open-box My Arcade Atari Game Station Pro for just $49.99!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.