Residents of Pomfret, Connecticut had a real "oh $h1t" moment when a manure truck rolled over before smashing into a car and spraying poop over multiple vehicles and homes.

"It was like literally a waterfall of brown," Bedard told WVIT-TV.

The driver suffered minor injuries. Workers from the trucking company have been on the scene this week cleaning up the mess.

