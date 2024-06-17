Actor Ian McKellen hospitalized after falling off stage in London

Ian McKellen fell off a stage in London and was rushed to a hospital on Monday.

The 85-year-old actor, best known for his role as Gandolf in The Lord of the Rings, was in the middle of a fight scene in a production of "Player Kings" at the Noël Coward theater when he slipped and tumbled off the stage.

McKellen "cried out in pain," according to The Independent, and the show came to an immediate halt. Staff then quickly asked everyone to leave the theater.

From The Independent:

Player Kings, a new version of Shakespeare's Henry IV, Parts One and Two adapted by Robert Icke, has been at the theatre since April. McKellen plays John Falstaff alongside Richard Coyle and Ted Lasso's Toheeb Jimoh. The BBC reports that one member of the audience described the incident as "very shocking". "I really hope that he is going to be alright," Sandro Trapani said. "As far as I saw, he was conscious because he was asking for assistance."

Fortunately, according to a theater statement via Variety, McKellen is in "good spirits" as he recovers.

"Thank you to our audience and the general public for their well wishes following Ian's fall during this evening's performance of 'Player Kings,'" says the statement.

"Following a scan, the brilliant NHS team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery and Ian is in good spirits. The production has made the decision to cancel the performance on Tuesday 18 June so Ian can rest. Those affected will be contacted by their point of purchase as soon as possible tomorrow. Thank you to doctors Rachel and Lee who were on hand in the audience and to all the venue staff for their support."