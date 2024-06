This Jewel Beetle (polybothris sumptuosa gemma) has a stunning metallic blue color, and is mesmerizing to look at. These bugs can also be dark green or black, and have beautiful ornate detail on their shells.

These breathtaking beetles can be found in Madagascar, and aren't harmful to humans.

This is one bug I wouldn't mind finding on my bedroom wall. Unfortunately, roaches and scorpions are the only critters in my home that I'm greeted with.

