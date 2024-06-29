Daniel LaBelle imitates all the types of laughter

See Daniel LaBelle perfectly imitate many different types of laughter.

Some people are snorters, others are wheezers, and some turn into a silent, wide-mouthed mime when they laugh.

LaBelle nails all of the different types of laughter in this video perfectly, and the video itself is hard not to laugh along with. He even included "the remover", which is a person who removes articles of clothing such as their glasses when they are in the middle of a laughing fit. I'm pretty sure I've had to take off my glasses before too when I'm laughing to the point of tears.

With every laugh he demonstrated, I thought of multiple people I know who fit into the category. Although I alternate between many of the laughs in the video, the witch cackle is my default.

