This animation shows different tornado strengths and their effects, making it much easier for me to understand the severity of each tornado level.

While an F0 tornado may knock over your trash cans and possibly damage your gutters, an F6 can strip every last bit of your house away. There's no place like home, and it's important to know what kind of damage you may be facing if you hear a tornado is coming your way.

