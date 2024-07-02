Get a good night's sleep with the Soli audio pillow, and it's on sale for $119.99

TL;DR: Get a better night's sleep with the Soli Audio Pillow + Accessories Bundle (Grey), and it's on sale for only $119.99 (reg. $139) or 14% off.

If you struggle to fall asleep at night, we have a solution. The Soli Audio Pillow + Accessories Bundle will help you drift off to dreamland and achieve uninterrupted sleep.

Whether you prefer to sleep on your back or side, this super soft, plush memory foam pillow was designed to keep you comfortable in any position. This noise-canceling pillow uses passive noise attenuation and sound masking to block unwanted sounds from reaching your ears.

The Soli audio pillow has embedded headphones and connects to sound via Bluetooth. You'll get up to 16 hours of listening time on a full charge. Cue up your favorite playlist, meditation routine, or podcast, and nestle into the cozy Soli pillow as it sculpts around your neck and head.

It has a removable cover so you can easily unzip it and throw it in the washing machine. If you want a tighter fit around your head, the adjustable hook and loop closure lets you secure the pillow to your liking. The Soli pillow weighs under 3 pounds and makes the perfect travel companion so you never have to leave home without it.

Rated 4.9 out of 5 stars, one verified reviewer said, "This pillow is like a hug for your head. It can give a surround sound of whatever soothing sounds you listen to as you go to sleep, and it is not too tight a fit. The sides of the pillow are just "there" but do not apply any pressure to the side of my face."

Wake up fully rested! Get the Soli Audio Pillow + Accessories Bundle (Grey) for just $119.99 (reg. $139) or 14% off.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.