Group of 50 kids from Utah church group shocked by lightning on hike: "Mom, I just got hit!" (video)

Lightning in Utah shocked around 50 young hikers from a church youth group in Utah last week, sending seven kids to the hospital. Two of the children with more serious injuries were later airlifted to a children's hospital.

The group, from the Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints, was hiking in Willow Springs around 1:45 last Thursday when a light rainstorm hit, according to Sevier County Sheriff's Office. The storm then "produced water puddling on the ground," and when lightning struck the puddle, everyone standing in it "felt the shock of the lightning."

In footage taken by one of the hikers, screams can be heard. A child then says, "I just got hit! Oh my gosh, I just got hit!" followed by nervous laughter. "Mom, I just got hit! Mom I just got hit!" the voice continues, with others in the background saying, "I did too." Another kid then says, "[We] just got hit. I'm okay but he's not doing too well." (See video below, posted by KSLTV anchor Deanie Wimmer.)

Fortunately, so far, "none of injuries are expected to be life threatening," according to the SC Sheriff's Office.

Lightning strikes near a church youth group hiking near Salina, Utah. #lightning #KSLTV pic.twitter.com/JdZb027Ddj — Deanie Wimmer (@DeanieWimmer) June 28, 2024

