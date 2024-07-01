Group of 50 kids from Utah church group shocked by lightning on hike: "Mom, I just got hit!" (video)

Lightning in Utah shocked around 50 young hikers from a church youth group in Utah last week, sending seven kids to the hospital. Two of the children with more serious injuries were later airlifted to a children's hospital.
The group, from the Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints, was hiking in Willow Springs around 1:45 last Thursday when a light rainstorm hit, according to Sevier County Sheriff's Office. The storm then "produced water puddling on the ground," and when lightning struck the puddle, everyone standing in it "felt the shock of the lightning."
In footage taken by one of the hikers, screams can be heard. A child then says, "I just got hit! Oh my gosh, I just got hit!" followed by nervous laughter. "Mom, I just got hit! Mom I just got hit!" the voice continues, with others in the background saying, "I did too." Another kid then says, "[We] just got hit. I'm okay but he's not doing too well." (See video below, posted by KSLTV anchor Deanie Wimmer.)
Fortunately, so far, "none of injuries are expected to be life threatening," according to the SC Sheriff's Office.
From Advnture:
Lightning is a common summer hiking hazard, and it's particularly dangerous when hiking in the desert and at high altitude. Always check the weather forecast using a reliable weather app before heading out on the hiking trail. If there are afternoon thunderstorms in the forecast, plan to start hiking early and get back to the trailhead by 12 p.m. for safety.
If a storm develops while you're in an exposed area, try to get to lower elevations and seek shelter, but not near tall objects that might attract lightning. Get rid of metal objects like trekking poles and crouch down, spreading out if you are hiking in a large group. Learn more in our article on how to avoid getting struck by lightning.
