Police arrest driver in a Jason hockey mask with assault rifle on his seat

On Saturday night, police in Santa Rosa, California spotted a gold Toyota Camry cruising around town without any headlights or taillights on the vehicle. Upon further observation, they noticed that the driver was wearing a hockey mask popularized by Jason, the Friday the 13th serial killer. Their suspicions aroused, they pulled the driver over.

"The driver, 27-year-old Santa Rosa resident Adonay Efriem, was sweating profusely and appeared to be nervous," police reported. "A second SET officer noted an AR-15 style rifle partially concealed by a blanket in the back seat."

The weapon was apparently unloaded and "secured" however it is "an unregistered assault weapon which was not legal to possess." They hauled Jason, er, Adonay off to jail and booked with a felony charge of possession of an assault weapon.

