Elderly person has used live hand grenade as a hammer for 20 years (video)

A 90-year-old woman in China's Hubei province has been using a live hand grenade as a makeshift hammer for 20 years. She had found the object on her farm.

"I've been using it at home to pound red pepper, crack nuts, and hammer in nails," the woman, surnamed Qin, told Chinese news media. Video below.

According to Oddity Central, construction workers on her property spotted the device and called authorities. Huangbao police sent a bomb squad who identified the grenade as a Chinese Type 67, commonly used by North Vietnamese forces during the Vietnam War.