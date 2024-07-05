A world wide list of 17 places for hot dog fans to rejoice

These 17 places around the world are for all the hot dog fans out there. All of these places on this list from Atlas Obscura are making me hungry to read about (sorry vegans).

Here are the top 3 on the list that I'd like to visit:

If you're not feeling particularly hungry but still want to engage in a hot-dog related activity, you can visit Charles Feltman's Tomb in Brooklyn. Feltman is credited with inventing the Coney Island hot dog, and the ornate mausoleum he rests in looks like a beautiful place to go and see.

If you're having a hot dog craving in Iceland, you can head on over to Bæjarins Beztu Pylsur in Reykjavik, Iceland . This classic looking hot dog stand comes with a twist, as their wieners are made from lamb. They've been around since 1937 and stay open until the wee hours of the morning, for all the people with late night munchies.

The iconic Pink's Hot Dogs is a must-visit if you're in Los Angeles. This hot dog eatery is a Hollywood celebrity favorite. If you want a variety of hot dog options, this is the place for you: "Thirty varieties of hot dog are offered here, served to countless varieties of customers. Unusual menu options include a Polish Pastrami Swiss Cheese Dog, the 12-inch Millenium Jalapeño Dog, and the double-frank Huell Howser Dog."

