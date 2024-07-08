Ammunition vending machines come to U.S. grocery stores

*record scratch*



Yep, that's me. You're probably wondering how I got here, standing in the lobby of a grocery store with a SIG Sauer 522 LR semi-automatic rifle, swathed head to foot in Amazon Basics tactical gear, shoppers looking at me with their frames freezed too. Did I yell when I pulled the trigger? I don't rightly know, but I do know that nothing happened and now I'm staring into my very empty backpack wondering how I could forget. It's as if some warmth of the world sought the coldest human place to incubate and found me liable to its visitation at the final moment. What then to do but stare at the high white ceiling, the ice box, the coinstar, the coke machine, the…

machines are made by American Rounds and allow customers over the age of 21 to buy ammunition with the same ease as using an ATM, the company says. "Our automated ammo dispensers are accessible 24/7, ensuring that you can buy ammunition on your own schedule, free from the constraints of store hours and long lines," American Rounds says on its website.

They are "located at strategic points."

Located at strategic points, our machines are as easy to use as an ATM, enabling a smooth transaction that gets you back to what matters most in minutes. With American Rounds, your ammo is ready when you are, ensuring a hassle-free buying experience every time.

Eight installed, 200 more on the way. Sadly, none will utter Borderlands Ammo Vending Machine quotes.