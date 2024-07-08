Windows ARM laptops benchmarked

Qualcomm's Snapdragon X CPU is Microsoft's great ARM hope in tackling Apple Silicon. Microsoft has already stumbled by tying the branding effort to some dead-on-arrival A.I. thing, but the laptops themselves have gotten solid reviews. The Verge set out to benchmark the heck out of all of it. The tldr: they're competitive on performance and nearly competitive on battery life, with the only big shortcomings being GPU performance (games!) and old software running on Microsoft's emulation layer.

None of the Snapdragon laptops' batteries lasted 18 hours like the M3 Air, but most weren't far behind, averaging 14 to 16 hours. That's still a lot longer than most of the Intel- and AMD-based laptops I tested, with the exception of the Intel-based Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra, which got near identical battery life to the Snapdragon-based Galaxy Book4 Edge, at over 14 hours each.

I almost bought a Lenovo Nano X1 laptop until I realized how bad the battery life is compared to the otherwise similar MacBook Air. Unless you have some immediate and specific need to avoid MacOS (and not liking it is a perfectly good one), it's almost fair to describe it as a difference between hours and days. So a lot is riding on the credibility and success of these Qualcomm machines.