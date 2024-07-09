Mom visiting son in juvenile detention busted for robbing candy machine there

Police in Jonesboro, Arkansas busted Jessica Lynn Williams, 37, for smashing the glass of a candy vending machine and stealing sweets from inside. Notably, the vending machine was located in the Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center where Williams was visiting her son who is an inmate there.

According to authorities, Williams pushed the machine into the wall and then "backhanded the glass," shattering it.

"Mrs. Williams then reached into the open glass and grabbed handfuls of candy and placed them in her pocket," deputy Will Tate wrote in a police report. "Mrs. Williams also grabbed a couple of pieces of the glass and took them to the control pod window and told Corporal Casey Gibson that the machine had broke.

"She stated that the machine took her money because the candy was stuck together. Mrs. Williams said she was only trying to loosen the candy so she could get her money's worth when the machine broke. I asked her why she took the candy. She said because it took her money, and she was in a hurry to see her son, who is an inmate in the Juvenile Detention Center."

According to KAIT8, the vending machine raises money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

