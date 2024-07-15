$2.3 million Lotus hypercar crashes seconds after launch

Fresh off of setting a track record at Nurburgring, the Lotus Evija X headed to the Goodwood Festival of Speed to once again strut its stuff. It was a very short demonstration. The electric Lotus hypercar peeled out off the start line in a cloud of smoke and almost immediately spun out to the right, crashing into the barrier. It continued to spin for a bit and came to rest up against a straw bale.

Although the commentator concludes that the cause is a software error involving the four separate electric motors powering the wheels, Lotus seems to point to driver error when responding to Road and Track.

"Evija X is a one-off track version of our electric hyper-car, Evija; one of the most powerful production cars in the world. The Evija X took part in a hill run at Goodwood Festival of Speed on Thursday, 11th July, where it was involved in an incident at the start line," Lotus said in a statement to Road & Track. "Following a formal evaluation by both Goodwood and Lotus, asymmetric grip caused by overcorrection during rapid acceleration at the start line was determined to be the cause. Driver was unharmed in the incident and there was minimal damage to the car. Road and Track

I can't help but wonder what constitutes "minimal damage" on a 2.3 million dollar car.

