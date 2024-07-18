Capture summer sights with this Ninja Dragons drone bundle, now almost half off!

TL;DR: What's better than one drone? Two drones for the price of one! Capture summer group photos, landscape shots, and more for only $159.97 through July 21!

Whether you're at your extended family's annual summer barbecue or at a friend group picnic, you're going to want to remember those memories. Unfortunately, our iPhones (and Android phones, no judgment here!) don't exactly do amazingat capturing every single person at the function.

If you want a better way to capture precious memories with friends and family (and make sure Aunt Mary isn't cut out of the fam photo this time!), then consider investing in a drone. Luckily, during Deal Days, you can get this BOGO Ninja Dragon drone bundle for the price of one. The Ninja Dragons drone bundle is now on sale for only $159.97 (reg. $299) — that's nearly 50% off!

Aside from capturing wholesome family memories at the beach or barbecue, this Ninja Dragons drone bundle can help you snap up gorgeous shots of landscapes and record stunning videos of your hiking adventures. This duo consists of these two drones: the Phantom Eagle Pro and the Blade K.

Both are beginner-friendly drones (because not all of us can fly like Maverick in Top Gun!) with 4K cameras for crisp photos and videos. They come with 4-way anti-collision measures so that your drone doesn't end up in a palm tree or crash into a light post, optical flow hovering for easy hovering and accurate positioning, and headless mode that can be controlled by their included remotes!

When you're done taking your 100th family flick or soaring the skies with these drones, both the Phantom Eagle Pro and the Blade K can fold up neatly so you can store them in your bag or backpack. Have any issues with your drones? They also come with a screwdriver for quick repairs, two spare blades each, and charging cables, so they're always powered up.

Deal Days ends July 21 at 11:59 PM Pacific, so act now to snatch up the Ninja Dragons drone bundle for just $159.97. No coupon necessary!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

