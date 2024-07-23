Working with PDFs on your Mac can be easy with PDF Expert, now $80

TL;DR: PDF Expert is the go-to Mac-friendly PDF editor and manager. Now, lifetime access is on sale for less than $80 for a limited time!

Even though PDFs were created by Adobe to be the universal file format, there's one catch: they're not compatible with Macs! They require Adobe's special tools for editing, annotation, and conversion, but you don't need to pay a subscription when you have PDF Expert.

With PDF Expert (an Apple Editors' Choice awardee), you'll be able to edit, markup, sign, and convert PDFs all in one app on your Mac. Need to update a typo on a work doc or want to update a logo? You can fix text, add infographics, and even insert links for extra clarity or citations.

If you need to add extra notes on a PDF with comments or stamps, you can organize it further by highlighting text, adding pop-up notes, or even making your doc your own by adding a custom watermark. You can also organize your PDFs exactly how you like by adding, deleting, or rearranging pages. You can even split or merge documents!

That's not all PDF Expert can do. Convert PDFS between and to formats like Word, PPT, JPG, or PNG and quickly fill out forms, sign documents, or redact information in just a few clicks. There's so much more this tool can do, and you can check out how it works here:

Whether you're a small business owner, college student, hybrid professional, or side hustler, make sure your PDF needs are met when you have PDF Expert.

