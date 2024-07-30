Princess Leia's gold bikini sold for big bucks

The gold bikini that Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) wore as a slave in Jabba the Hut's palace during Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi has a mysterious new owner. Someone paid $175,000 for the costume at auction. The ensemble includes hip rings, armlet, bracelet, and other items.

Designed by Nilo Rodis-Jamero, the outfit was fashioned from resin and urethane by sculptor Richard Miller.

"When (director George Lucas) showed me the outfit, I thought he was kidding and it made me very nervous," Fisher told NPR in 2016.

According to CNN, the most expensive item in the Heritage Auction was a screen-used Y-wing model from Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope that sold for $1.55 million.