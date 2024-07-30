Texas constable terrorizes librarians

A constable in Texas spent years harassing librarians who would not allow him to censure the library.

After years of harassment, the prosecuting attorney declined to pursue a case against the librarians. The harassment was such that one librarian quit their job. The Texas constable had arbitrarily decided some popular books contained inappropriate material when they did not. No one seems concerned about the librarians.

None of the titles contain pornography. Many contain sexual topics, including abuse of children at schools. Last month, Hood County District Attorney Ryan Sinclair, a Republican, decided against prosecuting the librarians, due to a lack of evidence — but the years of investigations upended their lives nonetheless, with one of the librarians resigning from the school district. London is linked to the "Constitutional Sheriffs" movement, an extremist group that believes county sheriffs are the highest authority in America and can nullify federal laws, and unsuccessfully ran for county sheriff last year. He also attempted to launch a local chapter of the Oath Keepers, a far-right paramilitary organization whose leaders were convicted of seditious conspiracy for their role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. RawStory

