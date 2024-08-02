Man inserts eel into his bum — then needs rescuing when eel slithers into stomach and starts chewing away

Last week, a 31-year-old man turned up at Viet Duc Hospital in Hanoi, Vietnam complaining of terrible stomach pain. Turned out that he had inserted a live eel up his butt. X-rays revealed the eel had made its way into his abdominal cavity and the physicians couldn't reach it through the man's rear end. Unagi? More like ewwwwnagi!

"The eel had bitten through the patient's rectum and colon to escape into the abdominal cavity," said Le Nhat Huy, deputy director of the Colorectal and Pelvic Floor Surgery Centre, told the New Straits Times.

Rectum? It nearly killed him! Surgeons had no choice but to open him up and inside they found the eel—65cm long and 10cm in circumference—still alive.

Apparently, they also found a lemon in his anus which they also removed.

