Whale of a time at Olympics when humpback breaches during surfing semifinals (video)

Tatiana Weston-Webb of Brazil and Brisa Hennessy of Costa Rica were competing in the Olympic surfing semifinals yesterday when a whale stole the show. Video below.

The humpback whale was far enough from the athletes when it breached but still close enough to make for very memorable moment.

"In Tahiti, where the 2024 Olympics surfing competition was held almost 10,000 miles away from the host city of Paris, whales gather around the islands during mating, birthing and migration season," reports France24.

Whale of a time.@AFP photographer Jerome Brouillet captures a whale breaching as Brazil's Tatiana Weston-Webb and Costa Rica's Brisa Hennessy compete in the women's surfing semi-finals, during the 2024 #Olympics , in Teahupo'o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti pic.twitter.com/OrUTScyOFe — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 6, 2024

