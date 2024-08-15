15th anniversary vinyl edition of A Kind of Bloop

A Kind of Bloop: An 8-Bit Tribute to Miles Davis' A Kind of Blue was released 15 years ago and remains one of the finest and most profoundly blasphemous chiptune tributes to popular music ever made. Andy Baio, who organized and crowdfunded the project, today announced an anniversary edition vinyl.

I've always wanted to do a vinyl run, but never had the time or energy to take it on. Mana Wave agreed to handle all the licensing, remastering, and production. They commissioned new album art by a talented pixel artist named Tofu. I'm writing new liner notes for it.

Preorders start on Mana Wave this Saturday 9am PT/12pm ET, on the 15th anniversary of Kind of Bloop and the 65th anniversary of Kind of Blue.

The last XOXO starts one week from today and this is the busiest, most chaotic time of my life.