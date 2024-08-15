GPD Pocket 4: little laptop with a big Strix Point brain

I like small but not too-small laptops: smaller than the 11.6" Chromebooks, but big enough to type on1. At just 8.8" inches, the new GPD Pocket 4 lands for me in the "too small" category—but I'm tempted, still, because it's the first such device to have AMD's Strix Point Ryzen AI 300 CPU, replacing the previous model's Intel Core i7.

The display is also finer—from 1080 lines at 60hz to 1600 at 144Hz—with smaller bezels. You can get up to 64GB of RAM and 4TB of storage, and if you really do hate your battery the benchmarks suggest that Strix Point can out-GPU an NVidia 1070. It'd be weird to get this for games, though, given that GPD has those gamepad-integrated l'il gaming laptops.

1. Cheap: Chuwi Minibook X (be sure to get the N100 version). Good: One-Netbook 4S or 5.

Previously: Retrospective of netbooks, the tiny low-end laptops that lit up the late 2000s