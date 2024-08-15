Passenger misses her flight, blows a fuse, and hurls Frontier Airlines computer at worker (video)

A screaming-mad passenger who missed her flight at Chicago O'Hare International Airport thought throwing things might help her situation.

So the 31-year-old woman hopped behind the Frontier Airlines check-in counter, grabbed a computer, and hurled it at a worker. She also knocked over a separate computer screen for good measure (see video below, posted by Mike Sington).

And, according to WGN-TV, that was only the half of it. She then proceeded to fling a cellphone at a 40-year-old bystander and "hit a 24-year-old woman in the leg" before running from the scene.

In the end, the woman's tantrum got her nowhere — her flight still took off without her.

Angry Frontier Airlines passenger goes ballistic, hurls computer at staff after missing her flight. pic.twitter.com/uQwAE5Uy1m — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 4, 2024

