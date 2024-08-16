This $170 iRobot sucks up grime so you don't have to!

TL;DR: There's no need to vacuum your home when the iRobot Roomba® E5 can do it for you. An open-box model is now $169.99 (reg. $199)!

Cleaning days stink, especially if the chores have stacked up all week or month (no judgment since we've been there!). No one particularly likes cleaning their home on their own, but luckily, you can make it a little easier by trading in your heavy plug-in vacuum for a robot vacuum that cleans your floors for you!

With the iRobot Roomba® E5, you'll have a robot vacuum that sweeps your hardwood floors and cleans your carpet, even when you're not home. All you need to do is connect it to WiFi once you get one on sale for $169.99 (reg. $199) — that's $30 in savings.

Home cleaning made simple

Once it's connected to your home WiFi network, the Roomba® E5 is ready to tackle grime. Its 3-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface rubber brushes ensure every floor of your apartment, from tufted carpet to sleek hardwood, has outside dirt, food crumbs, pet hair (sorry, Luna!), and other gross debris swept away.

We're not joking when we say this robot vacuum can really get every nook and cranny. It precisely vacuums and has advanced sensors so it can navigate under and around your furniture and suck up all the gunk in your home. You don't need to worry about the Roomba® falling down the stairs, either — it's equipped with cliff detection!

You can come home to freshly cleaned floors after work, running errands, or hitting the gym, since the iRobot Home App for iOS and Android makes it easy to schedule cleanings when you're not home. If you're home, you can dole out voice commands via Google Assistant, Siri, or Alexa and say things like, "Clean my closet!"

Remember we said you're saving $30 on the Roomba® E5. We'll explain why — it's a new open-box item, meaning it might've been exposed to customers or have signs of extra handling. Essentially, it's still new and arrives with all its original accessories, but it comes with an awesome discount.

Take one big step out of cleaning day when you grab the iRobot Roomba® E5 for just $169.99 while supplies last!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.