Food bank director charged with selling meth

The leader of a food bank in Bend, Oregon, was giving out more than meals to locals in need: he was selling meth, claim authorities, in commercial quantities. Gary Lee Hewitt, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul of Bend, was arraigned Friday on charges of methamphetamine posession and delivery within 1,000 feet of a school.

KTVZ reports that detectives went in after a "short-term" investigation and found the goods in the dwelling along with scales, packaging material and enough cash to incur a "commercial drug offense" upgrade.

St. Vincent de Paul of Bend Board President Patty Christopher told NewsChannel 21 on Friday, "This news has come as a complete shock to members of our board and our organization as a whole." Declining comment on the charges at this time, Christopher added, "At this point, we have a dedicated board of directors and other quality staff. We will continue to provide the best services to our clients. Our regular hours of operation remain in effect."

