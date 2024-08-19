The 'Frame TV' experience can be yours for less than $100

TL;DR: Want the Samsung 'Frame TV' experience for less? This phone and TV app can turn any smart TV into a digital picture frame for less than $100!

It seems like everyone and their mother is obsessed with the Samsung 'Frame TV,' and it makes sense why. Who wouldn't want to transform their boring, black TV screen into a literal work of art?

Luckily, you don't need to replace your trusty TV (that still works as good as new) or shell out over $1,000 to get the 'Frame TV' experience. You can turn your TV into a digital picture frame with this phone and TV app, now $99.99 (reg. $540) for 25 devices!

Share precious memories on your digital frame

You're about to have the at-home gallery you had no idea you needed! This app is super easy to set up — no extra hardware is needed (unlike most digital frames, which usually need a separate WiFi-enabled device). Once you're connected, you can start sharing your gorgeous flicks.

Add family photos, PowerPoint slideshows, YouTube videos, or calendars to the smartphone app to show on your TV. You can display something different on each screen in your house, like your favorite art in the living room or a chore chart in the kids' playroom (so they'll actually clean up their toys)!

Want to share engagement, graduation, or vacation photos to share with family members? You can set up a TV photo slideshow to show off snapshots in a different household. This might be the perfect way to share your stunning Bermuda photos with your grandparents (who are probably not super tech-savvy)!

This TV app is compatible with Smart TVs and media players like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV, but you should make sure your household's TVs are compatible before purchasing.

You can DIY the Samsung 'Frame TV' experience at home with this digital TV frame app, now on sale for $99.99!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.