Trump shared fake image falsely suggesting Taylor Swift endorses him

On Sunday, convicted felon Donald Trump shared doctored images on his Truth Social account suggesting that Taylor Swift endorses him for president. She didn't. Along with photo that appeared to be doctored depicting fans wearing "Swifties for Trump" t-shirts, another image depicts Swift dressed as Uncle Sam and the message "Taylor wants YOU to VOTE for Donald Trump."

"The singer eschewed political endorsements for most of her career, but following Trump's election in 2016 she endorsed two Democratic candidates in midterm elections in her home state of Tennessee as well as endorsing Biden in 2020," writes Gil Kaufman in Billboard. "She also took aim at the former Apprentice host during the George Floyd protests in 2020, lambasting Trump's response to the unrest after earlier saying she was 'completely blindsided' by his 2016 victory over former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton."

Here's hoping she comes out with an endorsement of Kamala Harris as some believe that could have a material impact on the election.

Lol, Trump posted a collage of AI generated Taylor Swift fans wearing 'Swifities for Trump' T-shits, and wrote "I accept!" as if this were real.



I mean…..this is uniquely pathetic, even for Trump. pic.twitter.com/GUVXQLqzYo — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) August 18, 2024

