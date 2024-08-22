This is chatroulette for your eyes only

Neal Agarwal—the creative coding genius behind the delightful Neal.fun free browser games like Draw Logos From Memory, Space Elevator, Days Since Incident, and so many more—brings us Eyechat. It's like Chatroulette but for your eyes only.

Turn on your Web camera and it crops out everything but your peepers. Then click "Match with stranger" and you'll instantly be eye-to-eye with a random person. No audio. Nothing but your gaze. And theirs.

(via Waxy)

